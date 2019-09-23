Analysts Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Price Target at GBX 303

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 303 ($3.96).

HMSO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hammerson to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Monday, August 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hammerson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 275 ($3.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,393,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 471.90 ($6.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 231.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 292.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -3.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.31%.

In other news, insider Adam Metz bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.