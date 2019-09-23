Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/18/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $137.00.

9/17/2019 – Zimmer Biomet was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

9/9/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2019 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the quarter on a strong note with better-than-expected results. However, the year-over-year performance remained sluggish. The company witnessed strength in the Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific region as well as in the S.E.T. and Dental businesses. Zimmer Biomet is executing well within its priority areas like quality remediation, supply recovery efforts and product launches. In terms of product launch, the strong rollout of ROSA, mymobility and Persona Partial and Cementless are clearly among major achievements. Zimmer Biomet has outperformed its sector in the past six months. However, sales in Americas remained sluggish. Escalating costs and expenses are denting the adjusted operating margin for the company. Adverse currency movements continue to be a concern. Declining dental sales at CER also disappoint.”

8/21/2019 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2019 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $146.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.00.

7/29/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $101.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $143.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

7/29/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $150.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/27/2019 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2019 – Zimmer Biomet was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

ZBH stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.65. 905,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $143.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.74 and a 200-day moving average of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,474,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,103,841,000 after buying an additional 509,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,453,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,550,000 after acquiring an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,822,000 after acquiring an additional 177,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

