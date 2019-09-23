Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.92). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,611,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,147,000 after buying an additional 33,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,681,000 after purchasing an additional 530,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after buying an additional 100,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 27.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after buying an additional 310,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $34.69. 227,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,484. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

