Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.73

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $4.49. Amyris shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 27,406 shares changing hands.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $335.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.91.
About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)
Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.
