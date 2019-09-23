Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.73

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $4.49. Amyris shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 27,406 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $335.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 66.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,053,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 422,362 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 31.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

