AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.16

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.20. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 1,009 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $71.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 652,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 23.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 436,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

