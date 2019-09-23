Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.