American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges Sells 35,038 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 35,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $532,927.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $468.29 million, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.56.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.04%. Research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMSWA. B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,625,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 72,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,855,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 115,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 381,849 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

