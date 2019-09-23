American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,828 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 223,029 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $6,651,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.33. 61,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,302. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Cowen upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $16.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

