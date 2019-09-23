Amcor (ASX:AMC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.55

Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.55 and traded as low as $14.20. Amcor shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 2,125,518 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$15.55. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Amcor Company Profile (ASX:AMC)

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

