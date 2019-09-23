Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Cap of $3.07 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Mercatox, IDEX and Coinrail. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00202744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.80 or 0.01205301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00091579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus launched on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX, Kucoin, Mercatox, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

