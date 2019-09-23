Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Ambac Financial Group to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $19.86 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.28 million, a PE ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.76). Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 78.82%. The firm had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 million. Ambac Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 800,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after buying an additional 365,010 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

