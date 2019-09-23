Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce $449.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $450.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $228.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.01 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,608 shares in the company, valued at $244,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. 419,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,236. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $43.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

