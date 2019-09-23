Ally Financial (ALLY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY):

9/12/2019 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Ally Financial was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

9/9/2019 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 126,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,441. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Ally Financial Inc alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $69,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $712,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ally Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ally Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 576,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 109,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.