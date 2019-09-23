Allegro Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ALGRU) Shares Up 1%

Allegro Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ALGRU) shares shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.61, 388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegro Merger Corp. Units stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Allegro Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ALGRU) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Allegro Merger Corp. Units were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

