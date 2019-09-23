ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.98

Shares of ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $6.00. ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 174,884 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 105.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.62.

ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:AQG)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.