Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AKCA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKCA traded down $4.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,245. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.62% and a negative return on equity of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sarah Boyce sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,782.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after acquiring an additional 311,366 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 42,720 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

