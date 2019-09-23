Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.29. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 501,528 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advaxis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 5,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 553,031 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 295,444 shares during the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

