Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.29. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 501,528 shares.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ADXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advaxis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.21.
Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.
