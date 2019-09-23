ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 323.54% and a negative return on equity of 214.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Dawson James downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 135,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 102,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 41,308 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 781,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $311.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.66. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.