ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 323.54% and a negative return on equity of 214.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Dawson James downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 135,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 102,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 41,308 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 781,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $311.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.66. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.