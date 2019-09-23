ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Trading Down 1.1%

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €2.55 ($2.97) and last traded at €2.60 ($3.02), 4,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €2.63 ($3.06).

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 million and a PE ratio of 87.00.

About ad pepper media International (ETR:APM)

ad pepper media International N.V., through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: ad pepper media, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper media segment provides performance marketing agency services specializing in lead generation.

