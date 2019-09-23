AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 213,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ACRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 23,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,682. The stock has a market cap of $197.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

