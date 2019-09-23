Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.00

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd (LON:AFMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 106647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

The firm has a market cap of $33.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.92.

About Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC)

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Ltd, formerly Advance Frontier Markets Fund Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s objective is to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders. The Company invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of funds and other investment products, which derive their value from Frontier Markets.

