8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:JFKKU)

8i Enterprises Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:JFKKU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 24th. 8i Enterprises Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS JFKKU opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62. 8i Enterprises Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8i Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8i Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8i Enterprises Acquisition by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 333,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8i Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,024,000.

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

