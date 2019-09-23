86,771 Shares in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,322,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,587 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,558,000 after purchasing an additional 244,023 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,994,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,634,000 after purchasing an additional 124,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,358,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,893,000 after purchasing an additional 179,256 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.43. 20,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,562. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

