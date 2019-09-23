$70.20 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post $70.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $95.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $333.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $342.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $403.77 million, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $423.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $45,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 176,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,310. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $589.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Read More: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.