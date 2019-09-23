520,416 Shares in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 520,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 81.7% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AIMT. BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $34,983.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIMT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 29,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.