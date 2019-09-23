$494.57 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to report $494.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.00 million and the highest is $499.50 million. Amedisys posted sales of $417.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMED. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 10,067 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,308,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 1,050 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $143,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,749 shares of company stock worth $2,986,811. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amedisys by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after buying an additional 999,892 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 937.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 988,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after buying an additional 893,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amedisys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after buying an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,465,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.47. 14,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $97.38 and a 1-year high of $141.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

