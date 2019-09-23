$34.78 Million in Sales Expected for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) will post $34.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.10 million. Goodrich Petroleum reported sales of $24.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year sales of $136.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $142.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $170.94 million, with estimates ranging from $155.34 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GDP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 8,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,858. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

