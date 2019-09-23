27,885 Shares in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Iqvia by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42,295 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter worth $243,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $678,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,723,251 shares of company stock worth $427,463,046. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $156.57. 44,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

