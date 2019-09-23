$238.16 Million in Sales Expected for EP Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EPEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EP Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EPEG) will announce sales of $238.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EP Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.00 million and the highest is $249.00 million. EP Energy posted sales of $338.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EP Energy will report full year sales of $915.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.22 million to $974.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $874.84 million, with estimates ranging from $796.53 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EP Energy.

EP Energy (NASDAQ:EPEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EP Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of EPEG stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 188,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,557. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07. EP Energy has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $2.55.

About EP Energy

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas.

