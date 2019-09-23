21,151 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,278,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,534.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 177,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 170,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,408,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,630,000 after purchasing an additional 162,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,708,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after purchasing an additional 113,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.37. 14,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,921. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.