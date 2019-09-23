$195.77 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report $195.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $193.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $159.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $777.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $774.60 million to $779.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $869.20 million, with estimates ranging from $838.60 million to $919.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $47.00 target price on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.94. 13,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $136,653.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

