10,224 Shares in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Purchased by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,224 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVSB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,766. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg bought 20,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Lee Nies bought 10,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

