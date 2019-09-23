$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Kronos Worldwide reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of KRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 248,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, insider Andrew B. Nace acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,164.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $177,285 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 164,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

