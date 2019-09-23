$0.12 EPS Expected for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Weyerhaeuser reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 60,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

