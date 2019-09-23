$0.04 EPS Expected for MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MidSouth Bancorp’s earnings. MidSouth Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MidSouth Bancorp.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 38.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:MSL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.44. 1,167,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,197. MidSouth Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $192.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 517.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MidSouth Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

