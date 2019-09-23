$0.01 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. Twilio posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $3,021,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 620 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $69,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,118 shares of company stock valued at $18,372,324 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Twilio by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,068. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -141.16 and a beta of 1.22. Twilio has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

