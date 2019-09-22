Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.82. 1,433,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

