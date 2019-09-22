Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.95.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $550.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $524.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.57. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $554.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

