Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $9.17 Million Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Msci were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,298,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 499,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after buying an additional 105,428 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,667,000 after buying an additional 331,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $9.66 on Friday, reaching $225.73. The stock had a trading volume of 862,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

