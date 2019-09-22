Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $8.30 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,948 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 22,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, FIX started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $171,132.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,295 shares of company stock worth $15,842,230. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.