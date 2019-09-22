Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Xilinx by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.81.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,480. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $7.07 on Friday, reaching $96.55. 10,078,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,604. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average of $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.