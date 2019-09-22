Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,127 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Hess by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. 2,056,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.14%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 142,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $9,252,716.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,562,015 shares in the company, valued at $101,702,796.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Turner sold 32,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,259,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,256 shares of company stock worth $17,990,093. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.