ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Down 3.8% This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and approximately $58,701.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00030725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00202599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.01189214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00089864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,831 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

