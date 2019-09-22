Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $58.51 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00202942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.01192884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, WazirX, Zebpay, OOOBTC, Hotbit, Huobi, Koinex, IDEX, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Korbit, Ethfinex, Coinhub, DDEX, AirSwap, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, OKEx, Binance, DragonEX, Upbit, BitForex, Bithumb, BitMart, FCoin, BiteBTC, Gate.io, DEx.top, Coinone, UEX, GOPAX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.