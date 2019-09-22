ZEON (ZEON) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. ZEON has a total market cap of $403,686.00 and $27,283.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00203064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.01184937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00089945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,112,820,353 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.