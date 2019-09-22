Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $168,000 in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 376.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 461,238 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Shares of KE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,327. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $382.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.07. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KE. BidaskClub raised Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.