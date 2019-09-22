Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,512 Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ryerson by 19.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

RYI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.91. 100,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,539. The firm has a market cap of $342.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.92. Ryerson Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 2.56%. Ryerson’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.