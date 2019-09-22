Zebi Price Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Liquid and Koinex. In the last week, Zebi has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Zebi has a market cap of $1.05 million and $110,210.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00202393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.94 or 0.01177006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 402,458,129 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Hotbit, Liquid, DDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

