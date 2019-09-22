Zap Hits Market Capitalization of $394,902.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Zap has a total market capitalization of $394,902.00 and $13,830.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $524.48 or 0.05222794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000395 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027277 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

