Zacks: Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating. Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 156 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 416,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,699. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $230.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

